Tiger Woods Has Arrived In Oklahoma: Golf World Reacts

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 03: Tiger Woods of the United States warms up in the practice area prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 03, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

PGA Championship week is almost here.

While Phil Mickelson will not be competing in this month's major tournament, Tiger Woods will be.

Woods has already arrived in Oklahoma, which will be hosting this year's PGA Championship, beginning on Thursday morning.

Sunday afternoon, video of Woods' private jet arriving in Missouri surfaced on social media.

It's go time.

"And I’ll arrive Tuesday night. LFG," one fan tweeted.

"LFGGGGG," one fan added.

"Flying back with that Trophy no doubt!" another fan predicted.

Tiger Woods and the rest of the PGA Tour field will begin play at the 2022 PGA Championship on Thursday morning.

It should be a fun week.