Tiger Woods Has Finished 1st Round At The Open: Here's His Score

Tiger Woods has completed his first round at the 150th Open Championship.

The three-time Claret Jug winner finished his Thursday at St. Andrews with a 6-over 78.

Tiger got off to a rough start in today's round, notching a double-bogey on the first hole. Even with a birdie on No. 9, he finished the front nine with a disappointing 41.

Things started to look up a bit on the back nine. With two birdies and three bogeys, he logged a 1-over 37 after the turn.

This obviously isn't the opening round Tiger was hoping for heading into this year's Open Championship. Still, golf fans are excited to see him out on the Old Course competing in any capacity.

Currently sitting in a tie for 146th, Tiger will need to put together a magical second-round Friday if he wants to make the cut heading into the weekend.