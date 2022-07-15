Tiger Woods Has Heartbreaking Admission About Potentially Playing Non-Majors

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 15: Tiger Woods of the United States walks on the 12th hole during Day Two of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

After Tiger Woods missed the cut at the 150th Open Championship on Friday, he shared the crushing thought that this may have been his final competitive appearance at St. Andrews.

Following his second-round 75, the all-time great golfer also shared another heartbreaking admission about his future in non-major competitions.

It appears Tiger only has enough in the tank to compete at majors and select tournaments moving forward.

“It’s hard just to walk and play 18 holes,” he said when asked about playing in more non-majors next year.

Though the golf world is thrilled to have him back on the course playing competitive golf, Tiger just hasn't been the same since sustaining major lower body injuries in his harrowing car crash last year. Often times walking with an obvious limp, it's clear he's in some serious pain when walking a full 18-hole round.

While this news is crushing for golf fans, perhaps it will help us savor the final moments of Tigers' world-class career.