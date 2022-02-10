Tiger Woods Has Made A Decision On The Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods won’t be making his return to the PGA Tour at the Genesis Invitational, but the 15-time major champion will be in attendance.

The legendary golfer, who is about one year removed from his car accident in Southern California, will return to the 2022 Genesis Invitational as a host.

Woods will return to his 2021 role of a non-playing host, per Golf.com:

Instead, Woods will reprise his role from 2021 as non-playing tournament host. But his return to Riviera Country Club will be particularly significant given that it will mark the one-year anniversary of the car crash that resulted in a series of surgeries, a broken leg and extensive rehab.

The tournament is set to take place from Feb. 17-20 at Riviera Golf Course.

Not surprising, but Tiger Woods officially isn't playing the Genesis Invitational next week. Good news, though: He'll attend the tournament as host. Feels like a significant milestone, given the one-year anniversary of his crash. — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) February 9, 2022

There hasn’t been too much speculation about Woods lately, though he did surface in a photo on social media, looking pretty fit.

🚨#NEW: Our first Tiger sighting in over a month. Photo was taken yesterday, TW met with PopStroke competitor Jaden Peterson. pic.twitter.com/21WwlMdqrR — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) February 9, 2022

We won’t be seeing Woods playing at the Genesis Invitational, but hopefully we’ll see him back on the PGA Tour later this year.