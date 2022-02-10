The Spun

Tiger Woods Has Made A Decision On The Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods at The Masters on Saturday.AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 14: Tiger Woods of the United States walks off the eighth hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 14, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods won’t be making his return to the PGA Tour at the Genesis Invitational, but the 15-time major champion will be in attendance.

The legendary golfer, who is about one year removed from his car accident in Southern California, will return to the 2022 Genesis Invitational as a host.

Woods will return to his 2021 role of a non-playing host, per Golf.com:

Instead, Woods will reprise his role from 2021 as non-playing tournament host. But his return to Riviera Country Club will be particularly significant given that it will mark the one-year anniversary of the car crash that resulted in a series of surgeries, a broken leg and extensive rehab.

The tournament is set to take place from Feb. 17-20 at Riviera Golf Course.

There hasn’t been too much speculation about Woods lately, though he did surface in a photo on social media, looking pretty fit.

We won’t be seeing Woods playing at the Genesis Invitational, but hopefully we’ll see him back on the PGA Tour later this year.

