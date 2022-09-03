Tiger Woods Has Message For Serena Williams After Potentially Final Match

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 31: Erica Herman and Tiger Woods look on prior to the Women's Singles Second Round match between Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and Serena Williams of the United States on Day Three of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

On Friday night, Serena Williams played what she suggested would be the final event of her tennis career.

Before coming into the U.S. Open, Williams said she would retire following the event - however far she made it. Well, she made it into the third round before falling to Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-7. 6-1.

Following the match, Williams heard from just about every major personality from the sports world. That included Tiger Woods, who had a message for Williams after the match.

"@serenawilliams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you little sis!!!!!!" Woods said on Twitter.

Williams will go down in history as one of the best to ever pick up a racquet.

But is she actually done?