Tiger Woods Has Telling Comment About Score He Needs Friday

Tiger Woods' return to The Open Championship didn't go as planned on Thursday.

He started his first three holes with three consecutive bogeys and finished the day at 6-over par. He's currently tied for 146th heading into the second round on Friday.

He has to be a lot better on Friday if he wants to make the cut. Woods even knows the score he likely has to hit in order to make that happen.

“Looks like I’m going to have to shoot 66 tomorrow to have a chance. So obviously it has been done. Guys did it today. And that’s my responsibility tomorrow is to go ahead and do it. Need to do it," Woods said.

Woods made his official return to golf back in April at The Masters and was able to make the cut before withdrawing early from the PGA Championship in May.

Let's see if he can cook up some magic one more time tomorrow.