Tiger Woods Has Telling Reaction To Phil Mickelson's Absence At PGA Championship

Just last week, the golfing world learned that Phil Mickelson won't be competing in a second-consecutive major championship.

Earlier this year, he missed the Masters following controversial comments about the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league. Just a month later, he's now missing the PGA Championship as well.

That means he won't have the chance to defend his title. Before the tournament begins, reporters asked Tiger Woods about Phil's absence.

He made it clear he's disappointed Phil won' have a chance to defend his title. "It's always disappointing when the defending champion is not here," Woods said.

However, he did note that Mickelson's recent comments about the PGA Tour didn't sit well with everyone.

Here's what he said, via CBS Sports:

"Phil has said some things that I think a lot of us who are committed to the Tour and committed to the legacy of the Tour have pushed back against, and he's taken some personal time, and we all understand that. But I think that some of his views on how the Tour could be run, should be run ... been a lot of disagreement there. But as we all know, as a professional, we miss him being out here. I mean, he's a big draw for the game of golf. He's just taking his time and we all wish him the best when he comes back. Obviously we're going to have difference of opinions, how he sees the Tour, and we'll go from there"

It'll be tough to see yet another major tournament without Mickelson on the course.

Hopefully the fan-favorite makes a return for the final two majors of the year.