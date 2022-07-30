Tiger Woods Hasn't Spoken With 1 LIV Golfer: Fans React

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 14: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the second tee during Day One of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 14, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/R&A/R&A via Getty Images) Stuart Franklin/R&A/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Bryson Dechambeau - who left the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf - said he hasn't spoken with Tiger Woods since the move.

“We have been fairly close and unfortunately we have not spoken, one day we will again, and I am always open for a conversation with anybody," DeChambeau said. "I have no problem with it and I hope we can come see eye to eye on it.’’

Fans know it could be a while before Tiger and Bryson speak again.

"Tiger is a legendary grudge holder," one fan said.

"It is going to be a long time Bryson as what you did kicks dirt at Tiger and his pride will win out against your selfishness," another fan said.

Woods came out against the LIV Golf series earlier this month. "What these players are doing for guaranteed money, what is the incentive to practice?" he questioned.

"What is the incentive to go out there and earn it in the dirt?" he continued. "You're just getting paid a lot of money up front and playing a few events and playing 54 holes. They're playing blaring music and have all these atmospheres that are different. I don’t see how that move is positive for a lot of these players in the long term."

Will Tiger and Bryson speak again?