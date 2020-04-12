The Number Of Hole-In-1s Tiger Woods Has Made Is Unbelievable

Tiger Woods has been playing golf for roughly four decades. Naturally, one of the greatest golfers of all-time has made a lot of hole-in-1s.

The overall number is pretty unbelievable, though not too surprising for a golfer of his stature.

Woods has made 20 hole-in-1s throughout his career. He revealed the official number while rewatching the 2019 Masters with Jim Nantz.

What’s truly unbelievable about Woods’ number is when he’s hit them. Woods told Nantz that he made 19 (!) hole-in-1s before 2000.

Since 2000, he’s only made one.

“The best part of my playing days, not one [ace],” Woods told Nantz.

"The best part of my playing days, not one [ace]." @TigerWoods has 20 career hole-in-ones, but when he hit them may surprise you. #MastersRewind pic.twitter.com/z8M27cPQQg — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 12, 2020

Woods was going over his hole-in-1s during a rewatch of the 2019 Masters – his first major tournament win in more than a decade.

Perhaps Woods will hit hole-in-1 No. 21 at The Masters in November.