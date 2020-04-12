The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

The Number Of Hole-In-1s Tiger Woods Has Made Is Unbelievable

Tiger Woods shots a shoot on the final day of the Farmers Insurance Open.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Tiger Woods plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 26, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods has been playing golf for roughly four decades. Naturally, one of the greatest golfers of all-time has made a lot of hole-in-1s.

The overall number is pretty unbelievable, though not too surprising for a golfer of his stature.

Woods has made 20 hole-in-1s throughout his career. He revealed the official number while rewatching the 2019 Masters with Jim Nantz.

What’s truly unbelievable about Woods’ number is when he’s hit them. Woods told Nantz that he made 19 (!) hole-in-1s before 2000.

Since 2000, he’s only made one.

“The best part of my playing days, not one [ace],” Woods told Nantz.

Woods was going over his hole-in-1s during a rewatch of the 2019 Masters – his first major tournament win in more than a decade.

Perhaps Woods will hit hole-in-1 No. 21 at The Masters in November.

Reader Interactions


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.