Golf World Speculating About Tiger Woods House Photo

The golf world is currently speculating about a photo of Tiger Woods‘ house that surfaced over the weekend.

Woods, a 15-time major champion, continues to recover from his serious car accident. The legendary golfer was in a one-car accident in Southern California earlier this year. Woods had to be rushed to the hospital and underwent multiple emergency surgeries.

The 2019 Masters champion has since been moved home, where he is able to recover around family. However, his future in the sport of golf remains unclear.

A photo of Woods’ house showed his golf course undergoing serious construction, leading to some social media speculation.

Some are worrying that this might be a sign indicating Woods’ lack of a future in golf. However, that is probably incredibly premature.

The most-likely theory is that the course is just being redesigned now because there isn’t a ton of use for it at the moment.

Woods has had the facility for years and often uses it to prepare for tournaments.

“He designed and built a complex with one goal in mind: replicating tournament-like conditions, similar to those he faced around the world,” Woods’ website says of the course.

“The design allows Tiger to hit almost any shot of 150 yards or less to one of four unique greens.”

Hopefully we’ll get to see Woods back on the course at some point in the future.