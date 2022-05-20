Tiger Woods In Danger Of Missing Cut At PGA Championship

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 19: Tiger Woods of the United States, Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Jordan Spieth of the United States prepare to tee off on the 14th tee during the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 19, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

On Thursday morning, Tiger Woods stepped on the course for his first round at the PGA Championship.

After battling for most of the day, Woods limped off the course with a four-over, 74. That left him well behind the leaders and in danger of missing the cut.

However, when he finally stepped on the course for his second round of the year's second major, Woods looked much better. At one point during his second round, Woods got back to three-over and looked to be turning things around.

Unfortunately, Tiger took a major step back on the par-3 No. 11 hole. He hit his tee shot well left and long of the green, leaving himself in an impossible spot.

He ended up carding a double-bogey on the hole, which left him at five-over for the tournament. The cut line is sitting steady at four-over, which means Tiger needs to shoot under par over the final six holes to play the weekend.

Seemingly in more pain with each passing shot, it looks like Woods won't be making the cut this weekend.