Tiger Woods In Danger Of Missing Cut At PGA Championship
On Thursday morning, Tiger Woods stepped on the course for his first round at the PGA Championship.
After battling for most of the day, Woods limped off the course with a four-over, 74. That left him well behind the leaders and in danger of missing the cut.
However, when he finally stepped on the course for his second round of the year's second major, Woods looked much better. At one point during his second round, Woods got back to three-over and looked to be turning things around.
Unfortunately, Tiger took a major step back on the par-3 No. 11 hole. He hit his tee shot well left and long of the green, leaving himself in an impossible spot.
He ended up carding a double-bogey on the hole, which left him at five-over for the tournament. The cut line is sitting steady at four-over, which means Tiger needs to shoot under par over the final six holes to play the weekend.
Seemingly in more pain with each passing shot, it looks like Woods won't be making the cut this weekend.