Tiger Woods continues to make progress on his injury recovery following his serious car accident in Southern California back in February.

The 15-time major champion sustained multiple serious leg injuries during his car accident. Woods was reportedly speeding, driving 83 miles per hour in a 45 MPH zone, at the time of his accident. He suffered multiple serious leg injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Woods has since been able to go home, where he’s making progress on his recovery.

According to George Savaricas of Golf Channel, Woods has one next major step when it comes to his recovery.

“Have a Tiger Woods injury update, hearing TW at the point in the healing process where the next benchmark is for blood circulation to get back to normal in his injured right foot. Once this happens recovery timelines will fall into place, currently in “wait and see” mode,” he tweeted on Monday morning.

Woods posted an update on his recovery last month.

“My course is coming along faster than I am,” Woods wrote in a post on Instagram. “But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend.”

Woods, 45, hopes to play professional golf again. Everyone in the golf world is hoping that he will be able to do just that. It’s good to see that he is continuing to make progress with his recovery.