TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 20: Tiger Woods of the United States reacts on the 14th tee during the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Tiger Woods may have made the cut at this year's PGA Championship, but his third round at Southern Hills has been an absolute disaster.

Entering the day at 3-over after a 1-under 69 on Friday, Woods is now 12-over (9-over for the round) through 12 holes. The four-time PGA Championship winner has no birdies on the day.

Woods put two balls in the water in his first six holes. His water hazard shot on the par-3 sixth resulted in a triple-bogey.

The golf world took to Twitter to react to this painful round.

"It's so sad to see a once great player struggling in a game he once played so magnificently," one fan wrote.

Woods' injury issues are clearly playing a role in his struggles. Just as he has all week, he has a notable limp on the course.

This performance has some similarities to his late-round collapse at Augusta last month. After doing just enough to make the cut in the first two rounds, it just seems as though he doesn't have enough gas in the tank to compete for a full four-round tournament.

Of the remaining golfers in the field, Tiger leads only Sepp Straka (14-over).