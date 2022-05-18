Tiger Woods Is Making Equipment Changes For PGA Championship

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 03: Tiger Woods of the United States warms up in the practice area prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 03, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods has made some notable changes to his bag ahead of this week's PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club.

The changes revolve around his driving irons — replacing his 5-wood with a 2-iron and adding a new 3-iron with a more forgiving face and higher loft. Both of these irons are TaylorMade P-770 models.

Tiger claimed victory in the last PGA Championship that took place at Southern Hills. In that 2007 tournament, the all-time great golfer heavily relied on his iron play to win his 13th career major.

Woods is looking to employ a similar strategy in 2022 despite some changes to the course since 2007.

“It was obviously a very different golf course (in 2007),” Woods said on Tuesday, per PGATour.com. “Very different golf course, lot of irons. Strange irons. You normally don’t hit a 6-iron off the tee on a par 4, but we did that week. They have lengthened it, changed it, and it will be a good test. I'm curious to see how much firmer it gets as the week goes on.”

Expect Tiger to tee off with these new driving irons throughout the week.

Tiger will tee off at 9:11 a.m. ET with a star-studded group including Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy. They'll start their round with the back-nine, teeing off on the 10th hole at Southern Hills.