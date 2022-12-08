Tiger Woods Is Making Notable Change Following 20 Years

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 18: Tiger Woods plays a shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes on December 18, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods has been one of the most successful golfers of all-time all while making relatively few changes to his equipment in recent years. But one piece of gear he's used for two decades is going by the wayside for now.

According to Golf.com, Woods is changing his golf ball to the Tour B X ball for his upcoming appearances in The Match and the PNC Championship. Woods has used the Tour B XS since the year 2000.

In an interview with Elliott Mellow of Bridgestone, Mellow explained that the decision to use the new ball comes with Woods participating in exhibition matches. The Tour B X ball will have a different impact on "distance and greenside spin."

“These are more of an exhibition-type situation, and I think that’s factoring into his decision,” Mellow said. “So he’ll be a Tour B X player at least for the next few events. He’s been looking at distance and the greenside spin is where it needs to be.”

Per the report, Tiger Woods has been experimenting with using the Tour B X lately and has seen an increase of 10 yards in testing with his at-home simulator.

Woods has taken to testing the new ball in live practice in recent weeks. Now he's ready to put it to the test in a real competition (albeit an exhibition).

The Match will pit Woods and Rory McIlroy against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

Will the new ball make a noticeable difference for Woods?