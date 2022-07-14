Tiger Woods Is Off To A Brutal Start At The Open Championship

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 14: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the second tee during Day One of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 14, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/R&A/R&A via Getty Images) Stuart Franklin/R&A/Getty Images

Many golf fans hoped Tiger Woods would put on a competitive performance at this year's 150th Open Championship.

But midway through his first-round Thursday, it's become pretty clear that the all-time great won't be making a run at another Claret Jug.

Though he finished the front with a birdie, Woods is 5-over par heading into the back nine at St. Andrews.

He started the day with a double-bogey and notched another on the seventh hole.

Though Tiger got off to a rough start, he's now trending in the right direction. The three-time Open Championship winner notched his second birdie of the day on No. 10 to give him a back-to-back string at the turn.

If he's able to put together a magical back nine, there's still a chance he could get closer to even par heading into Round 2.