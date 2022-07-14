Tiger Woods Is Off To A Brutal Start At The Open Championship
Many golf fans hoped Tiger Woods would put on a competitive performance at this year's 150th Open Championship.
But midway through his first-round Thursday, it's become pretty clear that the all-time great won't be making a run at another Claret Jug.
Though he finished the front with a birdie, Woods is 5-over par heading into the back nine at St. Andrews.
He started the day with a double-bogey and notched another on the seventh hole.
Though Tiger got off to a rough start, he's now trending in the right direction. The three-time Open Championship winner notched his second birdie of the day on No. 10 to give him a back-to-back string at the turn.
If he's able to put together a magical back nine, there's still a chance he could get closer to even par heading into Round 2.