Tiger Woods Is Officially A Billionaire: Fans React

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 03: Tiger Woods of the United States warms up in the practice area prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 03, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

In perhaps the least surprising news of 2022: Tiger Woods is officially a billionaire.

Forbes made the announcement this Friday, noting Woods didn't even need to sign a deal with LIV Golf to break the billionaire barrier.

Forbes now estimates his net worth to be at least $1 billion, based on his lifetime earnings, making him one of just three known athlete billionaires. The others are NBA superstar LeBron James, who has leveraged his fame and fortune by taking equity stakes in a number of businesses, and Michael Jordan, who hit ten digits after he retired, thanks to a well-timed investment in the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets.

It's worth noting Woods has probably been a billionaire for a long time now. Through playing earnings and endorsements, he probably eclipsed the mark a while ago.

Still, it's a notable achievement, especially by an athlete. Well done, Tiger.

"Imagine turning down a 9 figure deal and still becoming a billionaire," one fan said.

Woods won't stop making money anytime soon. He's still determined to compete, even if it's just for the Majors each year.

The 46-year-old is aiming to play in The Open Championship at St. Andrews later this year.