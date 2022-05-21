Tiger Woods Made Major Championship History Today - In A Bad Way

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 21: Tiger Woods of the United States plays a second shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Tiger Woods has set countless records in his outstanding PGA Tour career. But on Saturday, he notched an unfortunate career first.

For the first time in his rich tournament history, Tiger has made five bogeys in a row at a major championship.

The all-time great golfer logged bogeys on holes 9-13 at the PGA Championship.

In addition to his five consecutive bogeys at the turn, Tiger also logged two more bogeys on holes No. 2 and No. 7. He also marked down a brutal triple-bogey on No. 6.

Tiger broke the bogey train with a par on the par-3 14th. He notched his first birdie of the day on the very next hole at No. 15.

Woods is 9-over par through 15 holes and 13-over par for the tournament.