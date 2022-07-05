Tiger Woods Makes His Opinion On St Andrews Extremely Clear

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 20: Tiger Woods of the United States reacts on the 14th tee during the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Tiger Woods has been eyeing St Andrews since starting his comeback with the 2022 Masters.

The 15-time major champion withdrew from the US Open in order to allow more time for his body to heal ahead of next week's British Open at the storied Scottish links.

Via Kyle Porter of CBS Sports, when Tiger was asked if the plan all along was to look ahead to St Andrews, the 46-year-old opened up about his thought process to pull out of last month's tournament.

Explaining:

No, the plan was to play the U.S. Open but physically I was not able to do that. There's no way physically I could have done that. I had some issues with my leg but it would have put this tournament in jeopardy and so there's not reason to do that.

This is a pretty historic Open that we are going to be playing. I'm lucky enough to be part of the past champions that have won there, and want to play there again, and I don't know when they are ever going to go back while I'm still able to play at a high level, and I want to be able to give it at least one more run at a high level.

Tiger confirmed back in April that he would definitely be participating in the 150th Open at St Andrews, with a little warmup at the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland Monday.