Tiger Woods Names The Best Non-Golfer He's Played With

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 03: Tiger Woods of the United States warms up in the practice area prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 03, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods has played alongside some of the best golfers in the world — both professional and not.

During a flash interview ahead of Capital One's The Match, the international golf icon named the best non-professional golfers he's ever played with.

Tiger gave that distinction to former Atlanta Braves pitcher John Smoltz and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

Smoltz, an MLB Hall of Famer, is a better-than-scratch golfer at +1.5. He participated in last year's PGA Tour Champions’ Mitsubishi Electric Classic at TPC Sugarloaf.

Romo has the former pitcher barely beat with a +1.6 handicap. This past summer, the NFL broadcaster claimed his third title at the American Century Championship — a popular celebrity golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Nevada.

In 2021, Smoltz finished No. 2 at the ACC — just ahead of Romo at No. 3.

Tiger will pair up with Rory McIlroy and face off against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in The Match on December 10