Tiger Woods Names The 'True Leader' Of The PGA Tour

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 15: Tiger Woods of the United States walks on the 12th hole during Day Two of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tiger Woods had a lot to say during his press conference on Tuesday morning.

He spoke about his plantar fascitis injury, why Greg Norman needs to resign from Liv Golf, and who he thinks the "true leader" of the PGA Tour is.

In an unsurprising answer, Woods said that Rory McIlroy is the leader based on what he's said and done this year.

"What Rory has said and done is what leaders do. Rory is the true leader out here on Tour. The fact that he's able to be so clear-minded and eloquent and meanwhile go out there and win tournaments. People have no idea how hard that is to do," Woods said.

McIlroy hasn't been afraid to speak his thoughts about the LIV Tour either. He recently said that he's tired of the "us vs them" mentality and is afraid that the sport is going to be fractured in the long term if nothing changes.

Based on Woods' comment, there's no doubt McIlroy will continue to do a great job of leading the way for the PGA Tour in 2023.