Ever since Tiger Woods sustained major injuries in a car crash last year, golf fans everywhere have been pleading for a full recovery. And while the golfing icon has shown major improvement in his rehabilitation, it appears a return to professional golf still may be a ways away.

On Wednesday, Woods shared a somewhat discouraging update on his injury timeline.

“I’m still working on strength and development. It takes time. At this age, you just don’t heal as fast, which is frustrating. … To be out here and play six rounds of golf, I’m not able to do that yet. I’m still working on getting to that point,” he said, per golf insider Jason Sobel.

“… Will I come back? Yes,” he added. “Will I come back and play a full schedule? No. I’ll pick and choose my events.”

“I wish I could tell you when I’ll play again, but I don’t…I haven’t done any of the long stuff seriously. I’m still working on the walking part,” Tiger added, per Golf Magazine’s Dylan Dethier. “My foot was a little messed up there a year ago, so the walking part…it still takes time.”

The golf world took to Twitter to react to this news.

Tiger sounded confident that he will be able to play again, he just doesn’t know when. He can’t promise a schedule anymore at this age and never will have a set schedule going forward… and that’s ok. He said he welcomes the fight every day. A true champ 🐅 — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) February 16, 2022

Tiger was asked point blank if he will play again and he said yes. That’s about as much as we will ever get out of him at a presser. After all he’s gone through, that is a sign of hope for him and fans. We’ve heard him say before when he’s had no light at the end of the tunnel. — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) February 16, 2022

Woods and his son Charlie claimed second place at the PNC Championship in December, 2021. Tiger rode in a cart instead of walking the course at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.

Tiger very clear that he isn't progressing as quickly as he'd like. Not at age 46. That part has been frustrating. "I have a long way to go,” he says. The Masters is 7 weeks away. — Ryan Lavner (@RyanLavnerGC) February 16, 2022

Though many golf fans hoped he may be able to, it appears Tiger will not participate in this year’s Masters.