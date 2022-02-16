The Spun

Tiger Woods at The Masters on Sunday in 2021.AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 15: Tiger Woods of the United States reacts on the seventh green during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 15, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Ever since Tiger Woods sustained major injuries in a car crash last year, golf fans everywhere have been pleading for a full recovery. And while the golfing icon has shown major improvement in his rehabilitation, it appears a return to professional golf still may be a ways away.

On Wednesday, Woods shared a somewhat discouraging update on his injury timeline.

“I’m still working on strength and development. It takes time. At this age, you just don’t heal as fast, which is frustrating. … To be out here and play six rounds of golf, I’m not able to do that yet. I’m still working on getting to that point,” he said, per golf insider Jason Sobel.

“… Will I come back? Yes,” he added. “Will I come back and play a full schedule? No. I’ll pick and choose my events.”

“I wish I could tell you when I’ll play again, but I don’t…I haven’t done any of the long stuff seriously. I’m still working on the walking part,” Tiger added, per Golf Magazine’s Dylan Dethier. “My foot was a little messed up there a year ago, so the walking part…it still takes time.”

The golf world took to Twitter to react to this news.

Woods and his son Charlie claimed second place at the PNC Championship in December, 2021. Tiger rode in a cart instead of walking the course at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.

Though many golf fans hoped he may be able to, it appears Tiger will not participate in this year’s Masters.

