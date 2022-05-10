Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson Listed In PGA Championship Field: Fans React

It looks like both Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will be playing in Golf's second major this year.

Both players are listed as players in the tournament, per Golf.com

For Woods, this will be his second major tournament since coming back from that severe leg injury. It's a miracle that he's even playing at this point, let alone walking a full golf course.

This will be Mickelson's first public appearance since his comments about the Saudi Arabian league went viral. He's since gone dark after that but right now, he's in the field for this big tournament.

Some golf fans are wondering if both could be paired together and have the same tee time.

The PGA Championship will take place from May 19-22 at the Southern Hills Championship Course in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Mickelson will be trying to win his second PGA Championship in a row after taking home the title in 2021.