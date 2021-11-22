Golf World Reacts To What Phil Mickelson Said About Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods has the golf world buzzing on Sunday – including his longtime rival, Phil Mickelson.

On Sunday, the 15-time major champion shared the first look at his golf swing since his devastating car accident in Southern California in February.

Woods shared a video of himself hitting an iron.

“Making progress,” he wrote.

The golf world is loving what it’s seeing from Tiger.

Mickelson, a longtime rival of Woods, took to social media to weigh in.

“As I’m hanging in Montana, it’s great to see Tiger swinging a golf club again. I know he can’t stand me holding a single record so I’m guessing HE wants to be the oldest to ever win a major. I’ll just say this. BRING IT!” he tweeted.

As I’m hanging in Montana, it’s great to see Tiger swinging a golf club again. I know he can’t stand me holding a single record so I’m guessing HE wants to be the oldest to ever win a major. I’ll just say this. BRING IT! — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) November 21, 2021

That’s pretty awesome.

“Bro, he’s got a number of years before he can even think about that “oldest” record. Calm down,” Tina Mickelson wrote.

Bro, he’s got a number of years before he can even think about that “oldest” record. Calm down. 😂👨🏻‍🦳 — Tina Mickelson (@TinaMickelson) November 21, 2021

“Phil is still being cocky about his PGA win and I’m here for it,” another fan tweeted.

“You both aren’t allowed to get old,” one fan added on Twitter.

“He’s going to be coming after you on the Champions Tour,” another fan admitted.

Hopefully we’ll get to see Tiger and Phil getting after it together on the PGA Tour at some point in 2022.