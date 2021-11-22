The Spun

Golf World Reacts To What Phil Mickelson Said About Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson on the course.THOUSAND OAKS, CA - OCTOBER 25: Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 10th hole while Phil Mickelson gets ready to hit during the final round of the ZOZO Championship at Sherwood Country Club on October 25, 2020 in Thousand Oaks, California. (Photo by John McCoy/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Tiger Woods has the golf world buzzing on Sunday – including his longtime rival, Phil Mickelson.

On Sunday, the 15-time major champion shared the first look at his golf swing since his devastating car accident in Southern California in February.

Woods shared a video of himself hitting an iron.

“Making progress,” he wrote.

The golf world is loving what it’s seeing from Tiger.

Mickelson, a longtime rival of Woods, took to social media to weigh in.

“As I’m hanging in Montana, it’s great to see Tiger swinging a golf club again. I know he can’t stand me holding a single record so I’m guessing HE wants to be the oldest to ever win a major. I’ll just say this. BRING IT!” he tweeted.

That’s pretty awesome.

“Bro, he’s got a number of years before he can even think about that “oldest” record. Calm down,” Tina Mickelson wrote.

“Phil is still being cocky about his PGA win and I’m here for it,” another fan tweeted.

“You both aren’t allowed to get old,” one fan added on Twitter.

“He’s going to be coming after you on the Champions Tour,” another fan admitted.

Hopefully we’ll get to see Tiger and Phil getting after it together on the PGA Tour at some point in 2022.

