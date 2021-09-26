Tiger Woods Reacts To The U.S. Winning The Ryder Cup

The United States won the 2021 Ryder Cup over Europe in truly dominant fashion.

Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Co. had a really special performance at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. The Americans held an 11-5 lead heading into Sunday’s singles matches and the final result was never in doubt.

Team USA won the Ryder Cup for the first time since 2016.

While Tiger Woods was unable to compete – or attend – this year’s Ryder Cup, he was pumped with the victory.

Woods, who continues to recover from the injuries suffered in his serious car accident, sent a congratulatory message on Twitter.

“A dominant performance by @RyderCupUSA! I can’t wait to see and celebrate with all of you! Congrats to all the players, Vice Captains and of course Captain @stevestricker,” he tweeted.

Hopefully Woods will be able to take part in the next Ryder Cup festivities in 2023. The Americans will be looking to repeat as champions.