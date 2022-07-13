Tiger Woods Received Special Honor Before Open Championship

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 06: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the 18th hole during the second round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2018 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods holds many titles: PGA Tour wins leader, 15-time major champion, 11-time Player of the Year... and now, honorary member of St Andrews Golf Club.

On the eve of the 150th Open Championship, Woods received the honor of joining one of golf's great fraternities.

In a statement, Tiger expressed what this moment meant to him:

I am grateful for this invitation to become an honorary member of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews. It is not only the home of golf but a place in this world that I hold near my heart. I am humbled to accept this invitation alongside these outstanding players today, as well as those who came before us.

A three-time Open champion, Woods secured two of those wins at St Andrews, his favorite golf course in the world.

Speaking on why that is, Tiger took reporters on a trip down memory lane.

"This is where it all began for me as an amateur," Woods explained. "My first chance to play in The Open Championship was here. I'll never forget I played with Ernie Els and Peter Jacobsen the first two days. It was eye-opening how this golf course can play as easily as it can be played and also as difficult it can play just by the wind changing. Obviously when the tide changes as well."

"Just being here, I think this is my sixth Open Championship here, I think. Just to have that experience and have the ability to play here at the home of golf is always quite special," Tiger concluded. "Then to have won it [here] twice makes it that much more special."

The Open begins play tomorrow.