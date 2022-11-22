Tiger Woods Receives $15 Million Bonus - Here's Why

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 15: Tiger Woods of the United States walks on the 12th hole during Day Two of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tiger Woods has gotten another massive bonus.

Woods, who's one of the best golfers in history, earned a $15 million bonus from the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program (PIP) for generating "the most positive interest in the PGA Tour."

That comes after playing just nine rounds of golf in three majors earlier this year.

Woods won the award for the second straight year and beat out fellow pro golfer Rory McIlroy for it.

McIlroy will get $12 million for finishing in that spot while Jordan Spieth was awarded $9 million for finishing third.

Woods will try and make it three in a row when the award is handed out late next year. The 2023 PIP program began in October and it will run through next August when the season comes to an end.