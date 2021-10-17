Tiger Woods Reportedly Has 1 Main Help In Recovery

Tiger Woods continues to make good progress on his recovery from his serious leg injuries suffered in the early 2021 car accident.

The 15-time major champion was seen walking without crutches earlier this month. Woods was actually spotted on the golf course, watching his son, Charlie Woods, hit balls. Woods was seen with his longtime girlfriend, Erica Herman.

The latest Woods photo had fans encouraged. Many are hoping to see him back on the golf course at some point in 2022.

According to a recent report from PEOPLE, Woods has made great progress with his recovery. According to the report, there’s one main thing helping Woods get through his recovery: his children.

“Being a dad has helped him stay focused on his recovery,” a source told People.