Tiger Woods Reportedly Hasn't Spoken With 1 LIV Golfer

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 03: Tiger Woods of the United States warms up in the practice area prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 03, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Prior to his appearance at 150th Open Championship earlier this month, Tiger Woods took a strong stance against the LIV Golf series.

Bryson DeChambeau — one of the most prominent golfers to join the Saudi-backed series — says he hasn't spoken with the all-time great golfer since he defected from the PGA Tour in early June.

Tiger and DeChambeau were friends and had played numerous practice rounds together over the years.

While the two clearly have some strongly opposing views on the LIV Golf series, DeChambeau says he respects Tiger's opinion.

“I have high regard for Tiger; look, this wouldn’t be existing if it weren’t for Tiger," the 2020 U.S. Open champion said, per Bob Harig of the Morning Read. “So I have the utmost respect for what he did for the game of golf, what he did for the PGA Tour that allowed us to have this opportunity.’’

Here are Tiger's criticisms of LIV Golf from earlier this month:

“What these players are doing for guaranteed money, what is the incentive to practice? What is the incentive to go out there and earn it in the dirt? You're just getting paid a lot of money up front and playing a few events and playing 54 holes. They're playing blaring music and have all these atmospheres that are different. “I don’t see how that move is positive for a lot of these players in the long term.’’

DeChambeau hopes he and Tiger will be on speaking terms again sometime soon.

“I have ultimate respect for what he has to say,’’ he added. “For me personally, to be my own human being, I’m going to work even harder to prove the fact that I’m worth that price.

“We have been fairly close and unfortunately we have not spoken, one day we will again, and I am always open for a conversation with anybody. I have no problem with it and I hope we can come see eye to eye on it.’’