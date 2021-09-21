Tiger Woods Reportedly Makes Decision On The Ryder Cup

Tiger Woods won’t be playing in this year’s Ryder Cup, as he continues to recover from the injuries suffered in his single-car accident earlier this year. However, with this year’s event taking place in the United States, many wondered if Woods would make an appearance to support the American team.

It doesn’t sound like that will be happening, though.

According to U.S. team captain Steve Stricker, Woods has decided to not attend this year’s Ryder Cup. Physically, it just doesn’t make sense for him to be out there right now.

“I think it’s just not a good time for him to be here physically because of where he’s at in his rehabilitation and (Whistling Straits is a) tough course to walk,” Stricker said Monday. “Everybody is going to see it, from tee-to-green, it’s difficult. So probably won’t show up. But he’s getting better and his focus and mine is on making a comeback to play again. We don’t want to get in the way of that because we would all love to see him come back and play.”

Woods is believed to be in a good headspace, though, and he’ll hopefully be back on the course soon.

“He’s been, you know, obviously in my ear a lot and I call him pretty regularly,” Stricker said. “He’s part of our Ryder Cup team. He’s part of what we do.”

This year’s Ryder Cup will take place at Whistling Straits. It will begin on Friday.