Tiger Woods Reveals His Favorite Golf Course Of All-Time

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 15: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on on the 1st hole during Day Two of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Over the weekend, Tiger Woods was asked to name his favorite course that he's even been on.

For those who know the golfer, they know he's keen to a few elite courses like Augusta National - but there can be only one. His favorite remains St. Andrews.

"My favorite course that I've been on is St. Andrews," he said. "That's my favorite course of all time. The neat thing about it, that people don't realize, the golf course was designed to play backwards. So there's seven double-greens. You can play from No. 1 to No. 17, No. 2 to No. 16, No. 3 to No. 15 and you can do that only one time per year. I've never been able to do that, but it's one of my goals."

Here's video of the question and answer.

Woods did his best to get healthy in time to play St. Andrews as it hosted The Open Championship this year.

Although he didn't perform as he would have wanted, he was able to play the course for perhaps the final time - in competition at least.