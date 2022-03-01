Tiger Woods Reveals His Greatest Golf Round Of All-Time

We’ve seen Tiger Woods achieve the improbable throughout his legendary professional career. However, his best-ever round of golf was unseen to the public eye.

A week before Woods’ first-ever round at the Masters, a then-21-year-old Tiger played a casual round at his home course at Isleworth Country Club in the state of Florida. His close friend Mark O’Meara – who, at the time, was the world’s No. 8 – joined him.

Woods went on to play the greatest round of golf never told.