Tiger Woods Reveals His Greatest Golf Round Of All-Time

We’ve seen Tiger Woods achieve the improbable throughout his legendary professional career. However, his best-ever round of golf was unseen to the public eye.
A week before Woods’ first-ever round at the Masters, a then-21-year-old Tiger played a casual round at his home course at Isleworth Country Club in the state of Florida. His close friend Mark O’Meara – who, at the time, was the world’s No. 8 – joined him.
Woods went on to play the greatest round of golf never told.
“We teed off on the back nine,” Woods tells Golf Digest. “I parred 10. Birdied 11 and 12. Eagled 13. Birdied 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 1. I had a 3-iron into No. 3, the par 5, and I made par.
“… As we were playing the third hole, the space shuttle [Columbia] took off. And so we got to see over Cape Canaveral, to see the smoke as the space shuttle took off. It was a pretty cool day.
“And I still shot 59. So I had the opportunity to shoot something really, really low.”
Funny enough, Tiger Woods has never shot a 60. He’s shot 61 four times. But his 59 will always be his greatest single round of golf.
That could’ve been the confidence boost Tiger needed to go on and win the Masters just a week later.