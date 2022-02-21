Tiger Woods Reveals His Suggestion For Golf’s Distance Problem

Does golf have a distance problem? About half would probably say yes. Whether you agree or not, Tiger Woods has a few ways the sport can fix the ongoing issue.

The distance issue has been in play for some time now. But it’s received more and more attention as pros like Bryson DeChambeau have bulked up, increased their swing speed and manipulated courses not meant for such outrageous drive lengths.

On one hand, players like DeChambeau have garnered mass attention and given the sport more publicity. On the other, his play is widely seen as both unfair and not fit for the game of golf.

No matter which side of the coin you find yourself, Woods sees why there’s some outrage over the distance issue. He has one specific way to address the issue: add more spin to the ball.

"The comments came in an interview with CBS' Jim Nantz and Nick Faldo during Saturday's third-round broadcast of the Genesis Invitational as part of Woods' duties as host of tournament," wrote Dan Rapoport of Golf Digest. "Faldo proposed limiting the size of driver faces to help reign in distance off the tee, to which Woods responded: 'Add spin to the golf ball. That's a way to shorten it up as well.'"