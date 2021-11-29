Tiger Woods Reveals How Close He Was To Leg Amputation

It’s been a long road back for Tiger Woods after a car crash in February.

He shattered bones in his right leg, needed a rod in his tibia to stabilize the injuries, and needed screws and pins in his ankle in the aftermath of the crash.

Woods did an interview recently with Golf Digest to check on his recovery since it’s been nine months and he confirmed that having his leg amputated was on the table.

“There was a point in time when, I wouldn’t say it was 50/50, but it was damn near there if I was going to walk out of that hospital with one leg. Once I (kept it), I wanted to test and see if I still had my hands. So even in the hospital, I would have (girlfriend Erica Herman) and (friend Rob McNamara) throw me something. Throw me anything,” Woods said.

Woods has been rehabbing vigorously the last few months and has even started to swing a golf club again.

He posted a video in early November on social media and it appeared to mark the first evidence of him hitting the ball since the crash.

Woods won’t be on the PGA Tour full-time again, but he still wants to play on a limited basis.