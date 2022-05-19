Tiger Woods Reveals How He's Feeling After First Round

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 19: Tiger Woods of the United States, Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Jordan Spieth of the United States prepare to tee off on the 14th tee during the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 19, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Tiger Woods just got through Round 1 of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

After a red-hot start that saw the all-time great golfer notch two birdies in the first five holes, he ultimately finished his Thursday round with a 4-over 74 score.

Woods is still recovering from the major injuries he suffered in a serious car crash over one year ago. After today's round, he gave an update on how he's feeling.

"It's a little sore right now... lots of treatment, lots of ice baths, and try to get ready for tomorrow," Tiger said, per the PGA Tour.

This is Woods' first tournament appearance since his return to competitive golf at the Masters earlier this year. The five-team Green Jacket winner finished in 47th place after overcoming his injuries and making the weekend cut at Augusta.

The last time the PGA Championship was held at Southern Hills (2007), Tiger claimed his 13th major win. He will look to bounce back with an improved round tomorrow after somewhat of a rocky start on Thursday.

Woods will tee off a 2:36 p.m. ET on Friday.