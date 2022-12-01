Tiger Woods Reveals What Playing Golf With His Son Is Like

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 18: Tiger Woods of the United States and son Charlie Woods line up a putt on the 18th hole during the Pro-Am for the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club on December 18, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Perhaps the most well-known story about Tiger Woods and his father was told in a Nike commercial.

Tiger's father would distract him while he was playing by either yelling at him or throwing things in his direction. Well as it turns out, Woods is doing using that exact technique on his son, Charlie.

Woods was a guest on during the first-round broadcast of the Hero World Challenge. He toled NBC's Paul Azinger that he plays mind games with Charlie to help him stay composed.

Here's what he said via Golf Digest:

"It's non-stop, non-stop," Woods said of the purposeful distractions he throws Charlie's way. "It's trying to get him -- if I can get into his head, that means someone else can get into his head. It's going to get to a point where I can't get into his head, and then no one else can get in there either. That's what my dad believed. You've got to be willing to take it."

The technique worked on Tiger, who was arguably the most unflappable player on the PGA Tour.

Perhaps it will work for Charlie too.