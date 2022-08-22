Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy Reportedly Leading Significant Proposal

ST LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 09: Tiger Woods of the United States walks with Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland during the first round of the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club on August 9, 2018 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy were the two most high-profile golfers who turned down lucrative offers from LIV Golf to stay on the PGA Tour. And with LIV continuing to make waves in the world of golf, Tiger and McIlroy have plans of their own.

According to No Laying Up via Front Office Sports, Tiger and McIlroy have created a proposal that would "dramatically reshape" the PGA Tour. Per the report, the proposal would create "an elevated series of limited field events."

The proposal from Tiger and McIlroy will be submitted to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan this week.

Golf fans aren't exactly thrilled by the idea. Many are saying that the proposal as described is basically indistinguishable from the LIV Golf Series itself, and thus removes the distinction the PGA Tour is trying to create:

"If you copy LIV then why not just go play on the LIV tour?" one user replied.

"PGA Tour: 'We hate what [LIV Golf] is doing.' Also PGA Tour: 'Let's create megabuck events, with limited fields so the top players can cash in. Also, we hate what LivGolf is doing!!!'" wrote another.

"(Basically) what Phil [Mickelson] wanted to do. Now they are trying to do it and will be hailed the heroes if it happens," a third user wrote.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are trying to fight fire with fire apparently.