It’s been a long road for Tiger Woods since that near-fatal single-car crash one year ago.

But what a sight it was to see when video surfaced of Woods climbing up the steps last night. After nearly losing his leg, (and life for that matter), Tiger’s gait looked fairly strong as he made his way up the outdoor stairs at the Genesis Invitational.

“Here’s a brief video of [Tiger Woods] climbing steps last night for those who want take see his improved walking,” a fan account tweeted.

🚨Here’s a brief video of TW climbing steps last night for those who want take see his improved walking (📸: @GolfBalledcom) pic.twitter.com/mugH0GHMhO — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) February 21, 2022

Fans reacted to the footage on social media.

“Just got excited seeing a video of a man walk up steps,” one fan replied. “Electric.”

Just got excited seeing a video of a man walk up steps. Electric https://t.co/XEwvqnY73p — GOAT Tiger Woods (@5GreenJackets) February 22, 2022

“Next stop, The Masters,” one user commented.

“Imagine bellying up at our bar for four days straight when Tiger returns,” another added. “The future is bright! Keep climbing TW.”

Imagine bellying up at our bar for four days straight when Tiger returns. The future is bright! Keep climbing tw https://t.co/buwkqdm4wp — ShootersGolf (@_ShootersGolf) February 22, 2022

“Let’s not get carried away,” another user replied. “Tiger is holding onto railing not exactly bounding up the steps. I just don’t think he has the time or stamina to properly prepare for The Masters.”

“Play the par 3 and maybe Memorial in early June?” they surmised. “That’s where he came back during the pandemic restart.”

Let’s not get carried away. Tiger is holding onto railing not exactly bounding up the steps. I just don’t think he has the time or stamina to properly prepare for The Masters. Play the par 3 and maybe Memorial in early June? That’s where he came back during the pandemic restart. — Andrew Avakian (@avakattack) February 21, 2022

Regardless of if/when he comes back. It’s great to see Tiger out there on the links in any capacity.