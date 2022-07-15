Tiger Woods Sends Clear Message About His Golf Future: Fans React

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 15: Tiger Woods of the United States acknowledges the crowd as he crosses the Swilcan Bridge during Day Two of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tiger Woods' week at St. Andrews came to an early end after a 3-over 75 on Friday — bringing his score to 9-over for the tournament.

Despite his less-than-stellar play, the gallery at the Old Course roared as Tiger walked up the 18th fairway.

There's no way to be certain, but this moment gave the feeling that we could be watching this sight for the last time.

During his post-round interview, Tiger reinforced that feeling.

“This might’ve been my last Open at St. Andrews," he said.

He went on to clarify that he may be able to return for future Opens, but it's unlikely he's still active by the time the event returns to the Old Course.

The golf world took to Twitter to react to this crushing thought.

"I wasn’t tryna cry today but damn," one fan wrote.

"RUN ST. ANDREWS BACK AGAIN NEXT YEAR THEN," another suggested.

"Anyone else miss Tiger’s walk up 18 and cry themselves back to sleep?" another asked.

Tiger has long said that The Open Championship at St. Andrews is one of his favorite events at one of his favorite courses.

He made his debut at the major on the Old Course in 1995. He won the event for the first time at St. Andrews in 2000. His second of three Open wins also came at the Old Course five years later.