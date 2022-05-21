Tiger Woods Sends Clear Message After Making Cut At PGA Championship

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 19: Tiger Woods of the United States, Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Jordan Spieth of the United States prepare to tee off on the 14th tee during the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 19, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Tiger Woods will play the weekend at Southern Hills after a gutsy performance over the final seven holes of his second round.

The 15-time major champion sat at five-over and outside the cut line after a double-bogey on No. 11. Sitting one shot over the cut line, Woods needed to shoot under par to make the weekend.

That's exactly what he did, carding two birdies on the way in to shoot a one-under, 69 and make the cut. While most believe he's not really in contention, Tiger isn't giving up just yet.

He sent a clear message, via ESPN:

"You can't win the tournament if you miss the cut," Woods said. "I've won tournaments -- not major championships, but I've won tournaments on the cut number. There's a reason why you fight hard and you're able to give yourself a chance on the weekend. You just never know when you might get hot. This weekend I'm going to have to go low. It's going to be different. The wind is going to be coming out of the north. It's going to be cooler."

Woods currently sits 12 shots off the lead by Will Zalatoris.

He'll tee off this morning at 9:58 a.m. ET.