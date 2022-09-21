Tiger Woods Sends Message Before Presidents Cup

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 03: Tiger Woods of the United States warms up in the practice area prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 03, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

The 2022 Presidents Cup is tomorrow but 15-time major winner Tiger Woods won't be a part of it. However, he's sending his support to the 12-man American team.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Woods reflected on the many great memories he has of previous Presidents Cup teams he played with. But he also used the moment to promote his upcoming TGL circuit with Rory McIlroy.

"One of the great things about playing golf as a team sport is that you get to build bonds that last for a lifetime. I have fond memories competing on U.S. #PresidentsCup teams, and look forward to bringing the team aspect to @TGL with @McIlroyRory. #TGLtalks"

Woods' message has 500 likes in just over 15 minutes but many of the comments are pointing out that the inspiration for the TGL might have come from the LIV Golf Series instead of the Presidents Cup:

"Team golf. Hmmm. Wonder who came up with that great idea (LIV)," one user replied.

"Exactly “Team” golf is awesome to watch. See @LIVGolfInv for more info;)," wrote another.

"so team golf (outside of pres/ryder cup) is a good thing? got it!! #LIV," a third wrote.

Team golf events has been a part of the sport for decades, but the LIV Golf series has really brought it to the forefront as the staple of their series.

Tiger Woods might be calling the Presidents Cup the inspiration for his new golf league, but it seems nobody is buying that as the reason.