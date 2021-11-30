Tiger Woods Shares Honest Admission On His Golf Future

When news surfaced of Tiger Woods’ scary car crash earlier this year, it felt like we’d never see him play another PGA Tour event.

Nine months later, we still don’t know.

On Tuesday, Woods opened up about his chances of returning to the Tour.

“As far as playing at the PGA Tour level, I don’t know when that’s going to happen,” Woods told reporters. “I’m able to participate in the sport of golf. To what level, I do not know yet.”

On Monday, Golf Digest released an interview with Tiger Woods that revealed new details about the aftermath of his single car wreck in Rolling Hills.

“There was a point in time when, I wouldn’t say it was 50/50, but it was damn near there if I was going to walk out of that hospital with one leg,” Woods said.

He also says it would be realistic to “pick and choose like [Ben] Hogan did,” when it comes to a potential return. Admitting “never full time, ever again.”

“I think that’s how I’m going to have to play it from now on,” Woods explained. “It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. I understand it, and I accept it.”

It was great to see the 15-time major champion swing a golf club again on November 21.

Regardless of whether Tiger Woods is able to come back or not, he remains one of the great sports figures of our time.