Golf World Reacts To Significant Tiger Woods Development

Saturday was a big day for the Tiger Woods fan base.

Earlier this weekend, the legendary golfer was spotted out on the course, watching his son, Charlie Woods, hit some balls on the range.

Tiger Woods hasn’t been seen much since he suffered major injuries in a single-car accident in Southern California. The 15-time major champion has been making his way back from the injuries, though the future of his golf game is unclear.

The superstar golfer looked pretty good this weekend, though. Woods appears to be making good progress with his recovery. Golf fans loved the image of him out on the course on Saturday.

“Tiger Woods was seen this weekend in Florida watching his son compete at a junior event. TW was wearing a sleeve on his right leg & golf clothes on the range with a club in hand. First sighting in quite some time,” TW Legion tweeted.

🚨BACK ON THE COURSE — Tiger Woods was seen this weekend in Florida watching his son compete at a junior event. TW was wearing a sleeve on his right leg & golf clothes on the range with a club in hand. First sighting in quite some time. 🙌 (Post credit: Mack Williams / Facebook) pic.twitter.com/U7Ie42ZxOE — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) October 9, 2021

Naturally, golf fans were very excited.

“This is the most encouraging news since March!!! Hero or Torrey is back on IMO,” one fan suggested.

“If the doctors give him clearance to start practicing within the next month, I could definitely see Torrey Pines as a possibility. But let’s just take it 1 day at a time. Only TW himself knows when he’ll truly be ready to come back,” another fan added.

Of course, there are still many unknowns.

Right. This is way out there at this point. He’d have to be determined to have a disability first. Possible. More important is be able to do the things necessary to swing a club, practice, walk to greens. So many unknowns now — Bob Harig (@BobHarig) October 9, 2021

Still, it’s just great to see Woods back on a golf course, having fun with his family.

Hopefully we’ll get to see the 15-time major champion back on the course competing for championships. One step at a time, though.