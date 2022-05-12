Tiger Woods Still The Highest-Paid Golfer: Fans React

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 03: Tiger Woods of the United States warms up in the practice area prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 03, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

A serious car accident cost Tiger Woods the entirety of the 2021 golf season. But apparently it wasn't enough to stop him from being the highest-paid golfer in the world.

According to Sportico, Woods remains the highest-paid golfer this year. He is the 10th-highest paid athlete in any sport.

Woods has pocketed a cool $73.5 million, with $65 million coming from endorsement deals and another $8 million from the PGA TOUR impact program.

Golf fans on Twitter are giving Woods all of the props this morning. Just about everyone agrees that he's the golf GOAT:

As for his earnings from the PGA Tour for actually playing golf, Tiger Woods is a little bit lower on the totem pole right now.

Woods earned $43,500 for finishing 47th at the Masters - his only start of the season. That puts him 231st among golfers on the PGA Tour this year.

But at this point in his career, with more golf earnings than anyone in the PGA Tour's history, the winnings he gets for events are practically pocket change for him. The real money is in the endorsements, and few athletes on earth have bigger endorsement deals than the 15-time major winner.

We'll see Tiger Woods return to the golf course for at least one more major this season but 2022 is probably going to be a more laid back year for him.

Will Woods remain the highest-paid golfer in 2023?