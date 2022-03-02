Tiger Woods Trolled Phil Mickelson After Winning Huge Monetary Award

On Wednesday, Tiger Woods claimed the PGA TOUR’s inaugural Player Impact Program (PIP) award — celebrating the most influential figure in golf.

After claiming this victory, Woods, who didn’t play in a single PGA TOUR event this season, trolled his longtime rival and second-place finisher Phil Mickelson.

Back in December, Mickelson shared a tweet claiming that he’d already won the PIP title.

“Whoops,” Tiger wrote alongside a screenshot of that premature tweet.

This is just another setback for Mickelson after facing a turbulent past few weeks. Due to recent comments about the PGA TOUR’s rival Saudi-backed Super Golf League, Lefty faced major backlash from the golf world and lost multiple major sponsorships.

The PIP award is decided based on five criteria: Nielsen ratings, Google searches, MVP Index, Meltwater Mentions and Q-Rating. A compiled score of these factors determines a player’s appeal and popularity on social media.

Woods claims $8 million in prize money for his first-place finish and Mickelson will take home $6 million. Third through sixth place — Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas — will each receive $3.5 million. Seventh through 10th — Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, John Rahm and Bubba Watson — will take home $3 million apiece.