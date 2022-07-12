Tiger Woods Unloads On LIV: Golf World Reacts

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 04: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the fourth hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods went off on LIV Golf during a media session on Tuesday morning.

Woods was asked about it as he makes his final preparations for The Open Championship and he didn't hold back.

"As far as the second part of your question about the players who have chosen to go to LIV and to play on - to play there, I disagree with it," Woods said. "I think that what they've done is they've turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position."

"Some players have never got a chance to even experience it. They've gone right from the amateur ranks right into that organization and never really got a chance to play out here and what it feels like to play a TOUR schedule or to play in some big events."

Here's the full answer:

Golf fans loved this answer on social media.

In case anyone thought Woods would ever go to the LIV Tour, well here's your answer.