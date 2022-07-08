Tiger Woods Went On "Secret" Golf Trip: Fans React

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 04: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the fourth hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Tiger Woods played things close to the vest in terms of his practice plans leading up to the Open Championship.

"I don't want to tell you because I don't want everyone coming down and watching us," Woods said to reporters on Tuesday. Now a couple days later, Woods' secret practice location has been revealed.

Woods was spotted with Rory McIlroy as the duo took the course at Ireland's Ballybunion Golf Club. "Another fabulous day in Ballybunion. Tiger Woods & Rory McIlroy teeing up on our fabulous Old Course. Well done to all the staff on the condition of the course and the clubhouse staff on their security duties," the club shared on Instagram.

"Would you let them play through?" Golf Central asked.

"Very , very, very rarely do my eyes come off the turf. . This is one of those rare occasions," one golf fan said.

"I'm rooting so hard for Tiger Woods! He's one of my favorite athletes ever. I love his story, especially as it relates to the latter part of his career. He's overcome personal setbacks, injuries, addiction issues, etc. He's never quit. That's inspiring to me," another fan said.

Tiger will be at St. Andrews early next week as he prepares for the Open Championship next week.