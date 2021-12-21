Tigers Announce Staff Member, Former MLB OF Has Passed Away

The Detroit Tigers lost a beloved member of the organization on Tuesday. The club made the announcement on Twitter that former player and current first base coach Kimera Bartee passed away.

He was 49 years old.

“We mourn the passing of Kimera Bartee,” the team’s official account tweeted. “[Bartee] played for the Tigers from 1996-99 and spent las season as the Tigers first base coach.”

Detroit’s EVP and GM Al Avila also released a statement on Bartee’s passing.

“Throughout his time in our organization as both a player and coach, Kimera was known as a kind soul but intense competitor who did his best every day to elevate those around him to do great things,” Avila explained. “While Tigers fans got used to him in the first base coach’s box, Kimera’s impact on our ballclub went far deeper and will be sorely missed.”

Kimera Bartee spent six seasons in the MLB, from 1996-2001. The centerfielder spent the bulk of his career in Detroit where he played in 220 games for the ballclub.

An Omaha, Nebraska native, Bartee was selected by Detroit in the 14th round of the 1993 MLB Amateur Draft out of his local Creighton University.

Our thoughts are with Bartee’s family and loved ones, as well as the Detroit Tigers organization and MLB fraternity.