Tim Anderson Reveals What He Told Josh Donaldson In 2019

Tim Anderson has revealed when the situation with Josh Donaldson first started.

Anderson confirmed to the media that Donaldson called him "Jackie" (as in reference to Jackie Robinson) in 2019. After Donaldson said that, Anderson told him that he never wanted to speak to him again.

Anderson has also yet to hear from any of the other Yankees players after Donaldson called him "Jackie" again last week.

Donaldson called Anderson "Jackie" repeatedly and White Sox manager Tony La Russa called it "racist." Donaldson ended up being fined and suspended for one game after the incident became public. Anderson had referred to himself as a "modern day" Jackie Robinson in an old interview.

The MLB also released a statement on Monday saying that the comment was "disrespectful and in poor judgment."

"MLB has completed the process of speaking to the individuals involved in this incident," the statement read. "There is no dispute over what was said on the field. Regardless of Mr. Donaldson's intent, the comment he directed toward Mr. Anderson was disrespectful and in poor judgment, particularly when viewed in the context of their prior interactions. In addition, Mr. Donaldson's remark was a contributing factor in a bench-clearing incident between the teams and warrants discipline."

Hopefully, this situation doesn't happen again. There's no place for it in baseball, let alone anywhere.