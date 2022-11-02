Tim Brando Blasts "Untouchable" Nick Saban For What He Did After Tennessee Game

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 15: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 52-49. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

After Tennessee knocked off Alabama with a last-second field goal, video captured Crimson Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton making contact with a female Tennessee fan.

In a recent interview, Tim Brando suggested Burton wasn't suspended by the SEC because Nick Saban is "untouchable."

"Any other player does that, on any other team, the conference office comes in and suspends the kid for a game," Brando said in the interview.

Brando ripped Saban for the way he handled the situation. He suggested the head coach "misstepped" by not punishing Burton for his actions following the game.

“Nick knows better than to handle it as poorly as he did,” Brando said via Saturday Down South. “But he did because he was upset because he lost the game, and he was upset with the conference office because of a couple of calls, and that affected his better judgement, and he misstepped. I said it, and a number of people in the media that don’t cower to Nick said it. But don’t ask anybody in Alabama to believe you when you take a shot at Nick Saban. That’s a mortal sin.”

Is Brando right?